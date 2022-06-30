The Costliest Property Taxes In America, Ranked

The 18 most expensive buildings in the top 100 that aren't in Manhattan are located in Chicago, spread across California and a sole property in Washington DC, according to a PropertyShark report.

Here's what their data from 2021's property taxes shows.

Key Takeaways:

Annual taxes for the General Motors building in New York, NY, are estimated to be the highest in the country — $75.3 million — and over 20 percent more than the second costliest property tax bill on the list.

The highest non-NY entry on the list is Chicago's Willis Tower — 12th overall — which paid around $43 million in property tax last year.

Via PropertyShark.

[Photo by Brandon Jacoby on Unsplash]