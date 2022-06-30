Popular
The Costliest Property Taxes In America, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.2k reads
Eighty-two of America's 100 most expensive properties are in Manhattan. Here's where the rest are located.

The 18 most expensive buildings in the top 100 that aren't in Manhattan are located in Chicago, spread across California and a sole property in Washington DC, according to a PropertyShark report.

Here's what their data from 2021's property taxes shows.


Key Takeaways:

  • Annual taxes for the General Motors building in New York, NY, are estimated to be the highest in the country — $75.3 million — and over 20 percent more than the second costliest property tax bill on the list.

  • The highest non-NY entry on the list is Chicago's Willis Tower — 12th overall — which paid around $43 million in property tax last year.









Via PropertyShark.

[Photo by Brandon Jacoby on Unsplash]

