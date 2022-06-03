AN ANALYSIS
Three Reasons High Oil Prices Are Here To Stay
The Lede
The price of crude oil shot up to over $124 a barrel earlier this week, its highest level since March. This comes after some new laws were passed by the European Union banning Russian oil. Although prices have fallen slightly, and will continue to fluctuate, this new EU embargo will keep prices high. Here are the three biggest reasons that these new prices are here to stay.
Key Details
- Europe ditches Russia's oil: the EU announced it would cut Russian imports by 90%.
- Insufficient alternatives: 14% of all global oil came from Russia. If they shut off three million barrels a day in the second half of 2022, we could be heading for high prices for a while.
- A strong global demand: cities like Beijing and Shanghai will soon demand more oil due to COVID and business restrictions lifting, and more people commuting to work in China.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments