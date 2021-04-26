YOUNG AND WISE WITH EYES ON THE PRIZE
Recent Graduates' Most Common Financial Mistakes
The LedeRecent graduates often overestimate their net income, fail to account for monthly expenditures like student loans and prematurely purchase real estate. Experts recommend budgeting 50% of one's salary for rent, utilities, food and student loan payments; saving 20% for retirement; and spending 30% discretionarily.
Key Details
- Map out your spending, especially recurring payments for rent and student loans, to stay on top of payment schedules and avoid late fees.
- Don't jump the gun on a home purchase. Attractive low down payment offers may hide long-term interest costs, as well as other auxiliary costs such as property taxes, home insurance and maintenance.
- Study your paycheck. Know how much you'll be taking home and how much your owe in state and federal taxes.