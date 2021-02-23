1631
YOU RAISE ME UP

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
If CEO pay were based on a company's financial performance, pay packages would look much different. But shareholders keep approving big raises.

The Lede

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who earned $280,621,552 in total compensation in 2019, tops the list.

Key Details

  • According to a report by As You Sow, a non-profit organization promoting corporate accountability, the average top CEO's pay in 2019 was $21.3 million, a 14% increase from the previous year.
  • If the compensation of CEOs were calculated based on total shareholder return over the last five years, the report suggests that Pichai should be earning only 5% of his pay.
  • The disparity between a CEO's and an employee's salary is stark: in the case of Alphabet, the CEO-to-employee pay ratio was 1,085:1.

