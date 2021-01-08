238
CHECKING IN

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
There's an important stimulus check update to be aware of that also involves your 2020 tax return. New $1,400 stimulus checks are expected to start being sent out in a few weeks.

The Lede

If your financial situation is worse in 2020 than it was in 2019, it's important to file your taxes soon, as the IRS uses your latest tax return to determine your eligibility for a stimulus check.

Key Details

  • The income threshold for this next anticipated round of checks is the same as for the previous two rounds: individuals with income up to $75,000 will qualify for the full $1,400.
  • If you're making less in 2020 than you did in 2019 or if you had a child last year, you should file your taxes now.
  • If your income in 2020 was higher than in 2019, however, you might want to file your taxes after the checks have been sent out.

