THE RICH GET RICHER

Submitted by James Crugnale via gadgets.ndtv.com

The recent rally in tech shares has made the wealthiest billionaires even wealthier.

The Lede

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault are collectively worth more than $1 trillion.

Key Details

  • The world's eight richest people have added $110 billion to their combined wealth in 2021 alone.
  • Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are the newest members of the $100 billion club.
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the first person to accumulate $100 billion in wealth back in 2017.