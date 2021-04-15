THE RICH GET RICHER
The Eight Richest People In The World Are Worth A Combined $1 Trillion
Submitted by James Crugnale via gadgets.ndtv.com
The LedeJeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault are collectively worth more than $1 trillion.
Key Details
- The world's eight richest people have added $110 billion to their combined wealth in 2021 alone.
- Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are the newest members of the $100 billion club.
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the first person to accumulate $100 billion in wealth back in 2017.