Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
12 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have ...

The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Expats

BEWARE

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

The world's most expensive city for expats to live and work in is Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The Lede

Asset manager Mercer indexed 200 variables, such as housing and transportation costs, to calculate the cost of living in over 200 cities around the world. It found that, due to rising inflation, Ashgabat has replaced Hong Kong as the most expensive city for expats.

Key Details

  • The list is composed primarily of cities in Asia: Ashgabat, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Beirut, Shanghai and Beijing.
  • Three cities in Switzerland also made the list: Zurich, Geneva and Bern, in order.
  • Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek was the least expensive city for expats.