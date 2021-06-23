BEWARE
The 10 Most Expensive Cities For Expats
The Lede
Asset manager Mercer indexed 200 variables, such as housing and transportation costs, to calculate the cost of living in over 200 cities around the world. It found that, due to rising inflation, Ashgabat has replaced Hong Kong as the most expensive city for expats.
Key Details
- The list is composed primarily of cities in Asia: Ashgabat, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Beirut, Shanghai and Beijing.
- Three cities in Switzerland also made the list: Zurich, Geneva and Bern, in order.
- Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek was the least expensive city for expats.