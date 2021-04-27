Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com

Home prices in the US are at a 15-year high due to low mortgage rates and limited inventory.

The Lede

An S&P report on property values says the pandemic has pushed urban apartment dwellers to scoop up suburban homes. Spiking demand, dwindling supply and relatively low mortgage rates are fueling a surge in home prices across the country.

Key Details

  • Phoenix had the largest year-over-year increase in home prices at 17.37%, followed by San Diego at 16.95%, and Seattle at 15.45%.
  • Boston, Tampa, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Detroit and New York all saw YoY increases of more than 11.5%.
  • The average home price has gone up by 11.9% in 20 suburban cities, while the average rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 2.97%, slightly higher than the 2.65% record low set in January.