STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE
The Top 10 Cities Where House Prices Have Climbed The Most
Submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com
The LedeAn S&P report on property values says the pandemic has pushed urban apartment dwellers to scoop up suburban homes. Spiking demand, dwindling supply and relatively low mortgage rates are fueling a surge in home prices across the country.
Key Details
- Phoenix had the largest year-over-year increase in home prices at 17.37%, followed by San Diego at 16.95%, and Seattle at 15.45%.
- Boston, Tampa, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Detroit and New York all saw YoY increases of more than 11.5%.
- The average home price has gone up by 11.9% in 20 suburban cities, while the average rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 2.97%, slightly higher than the 2.65% record low set in January.