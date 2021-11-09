SHARING THE HOMEWORK
The Ten Largest Stocks In Warren Buffett's Portfolio, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via investors.com
The Lede
In 2021 Q3, Berkshire Hathaway was a stock net seller, following their Q2 trend of decreasing the number of drug stock, like Merck (MRK), AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squib (BMY), in their portfolio. Chevron (CVX) and General Motors (GM) stocks were also trimmed and Biogen (BIIB) was completely exited from.
Key Details
- Additions to the Berkshire portfolio in Q2 include grocers Kroger (KR) and high-end furniture retailer RH (RH).
- Berkshire also held onto their long-term positions in Bank Of America (BAC), Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP), the last two which they've held for two decades.
- Bank of America leads in volume, but Apple contributes most to Berkshire's value ($121.5 billion) and accounts for 42 percent of the total equity portfolio. It accounted for six percent in 2016.
Additional Thoughts
Top 10 stocks by number of shares, as of June 30, 2021 :
-
Bank of America (BAC) : 1.01 billion
-
Apple (AAPL) : 887.1 million
-
Coca-Cola (KO) : 400 million
-
Kraft Heinz (KHC) : 325.6 million
-
Verizon (VZ) : 158.8 million
-
American Express (AXP) : 151.6 million
-
U.S. Bancorp (USB) : 128.9 million
-
Bank of New York Mellon (BK) : 72.4 million
-
Kroger (KR) : 61.8 million
-
General Motors (GM) : 60 million
