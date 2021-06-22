WHERE LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY
The Ten Best Affordable Cities For US Retirees
Submitted by Adwait
The Lede
It is recommended that the average American save up to 10 times their annual salary for retirement by the age of 67. For those unable to reach that goal, however, here are 10 cities with lower costs of living and high "livability scores," which take into consideration factors such as nice weather and crime rates.
Key Details
- Amarillo, TX, Fort Wayne, IN, and Des Moines, IA, have some of the highest livability scores among all the cities.
- Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama, and Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio, also make for attractive places to live in for retirees because of their lowers costs of living.
- Akron, OH, has the lowest annual estimated expenditure for seniors and is the only city with expenditures under $35K.