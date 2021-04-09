REAL TALK
The States With The Highest — And Lowest — Real Estate Taxes
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via nytimes.com
The LedeRemote work due to the pandemic has created a home-buying frenzy. But while mortgage costs get most of the attention, it's also important to consider the property taxes owed to state and local governments. Here are the states where real estate taxes are the highest — and the lowest.
Key Details
- Topping the list is New Jersey, where the real estate tax rate is 2.49%. (For example, yearly taxes on a home worth $335,600 are $8,362.) The tax rate also exceeds 2% in Illinois, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
- At the bottom of the list is Hawaii, where the tax rate is just 0.28%. The median home price there, however, is $615,300.
- Other states with low tax rates include Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana, Washington DC, South Carolina, Delaware, West Virginia, Nevada and Wyoming.