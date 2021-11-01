CALIFORNIA DREAMING
The States With The Highest Increases In Wages, Visualized
The Lede
By comparing the average annual wages of each state in 2010 versus in 2020, approve.com has come up with the figures of the top 10 states where wages have increased the most by percentage.
Key Details
- Washington is the state with the biggest wage increase (58.28 percent), going from an average annual wage of $48,516 in 2010 to $76,791 in 2020.
- California comes up second with a 49.16% increase to $79,480 in 2020, and North Dakota is in third place with a 45,47 percent increase to $55,465.
- On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming has the lowest wage increase among all states (21.5 percent), going from $41,963 to $50,986.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
