The New Stimulus Payments Have A Loophole: Debt Collectors
The LedeUnlike the $600 stimulus payments issued last December, this latest round of checks of up to $1,400 per person are not protected from private collection. Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, plans to introduce a bill this week that will prevent the new round of checks from being garnished by private debt collectors.
Key Details
The sourcehttps://twitter.com/HuffPost/status/1371542830020198408
