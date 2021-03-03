14
TILL DEBT DO US PART

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Weird Senate rules have made the $1,400 fair game for private collection.

The Lede

Unlike the $600 stimulus payments issued last December, this latest round of checks of up to $1,400 per person are not protected from private collection. Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, plans to introduce a bill this week that will prevent the new round of checks from being garnished by private debt collectors.

Key Details

  • The procedures Democrats used to get the latest COVID relief bill pushed through the Senate did not allow them to include protections that would shield the checks from private garnishment.
  • Even if Wyden's bill is passed and the protections are issued, it might come too late for checks that were already deposited by the Treasury Department into people's accounts last weekend.
  • Currently, the stimulus checks are protected from garnishment by the federal government for tax debt.

