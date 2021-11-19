HIGHLY RATED
The Most Important Thing To Do Before Purchasing A House
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The most effective way to save money when purchasing a home is by bettering your credit score. A good credit score will land you a better mortgage, which in turn means lower monthly payments. "If you really are interested in buying yourself a home, getting your credit rating as high as it can possibly be really does come into play," says mortgage research site HSH's vice-president Keith Gumbinger. Here's how you can improve your credit score to save money buying a home.
- Pay off all existing balances like student loans, credit card debt and car loans. Paying these makes your utilization rate drop, which optimally should be less than 30 percent of your credit score.
- Make all your payments on time: 35 percent of your credit score depends on your payment history. Timely payments will take your score from "good" to "great," says Lending Tree credit analyst Matt Schulz.
- Inquire about balance transfer cards to see if you can avoid heavy interest rates on credit cards.
