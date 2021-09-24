TO SOME DEGREE
The Master's Degrees That Create The Biggest Increases In Earnings
1.2k reads | submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The Lede
According to data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers' annual salary survey, the average starting salary of a person with a master's in biology is 86.5 percent higher than a person with a bachelor's degree in biology — the highest salary difference among the fields surveyed.
Key Details
- The salary increase is also significant for the field of communications disorders sciences, which has a 71 percent difference in average starting salaries.
- And if you have a master's in business administration and management or education administration and management, the increase is around 50 percent.
- Before you decide to pursue a master's degree, however, you should research whether the costs of a master's program, which can range between $30,000 to over $120,000, outweigh its benefits.
