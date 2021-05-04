BYE BYE BUY
The Home Sales Boom Is Actually Forcing More People To Rent
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vox.com
The LedeAs more millennials, the largest living adult generation in the US, are entering the housing market to buy their first and second homes, prices have soared. And with investors competing against individuals to scoop up houses — a fifth of home-buying activity currently comes from real estate corporations and investment trusts — their supply continues to decline.
Key Details
- Instead of buying houses, many Americans might choose to rent instead, as rental prices are rising at a slower pace than sale prices.
- Economists believe that the supply–demand imbalance will further the financial divide between the haves and have-nots and worsen the already low homeownership rates of Black Americans.
- To alleviate this issue, more housing development is required. And with the prevalence of remote work, some people might choose to buy in cheaper areas.