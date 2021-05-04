Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
11 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

BYE BYE BUY

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vox.com

With median home prices hitting a record high, people who had been able to afford a home in the past are now being priced out and forced to rent instead.

The Lede

As more millennials, the largest living adult generation in the US, are entering the housing market to buy their first and second homes, prices have soared. And with investors competing against individuals to scoop up houses — a fifth of home-buying activity currently comes from real estate corporations and investment trusts — their supply continues to decline.

Key Details

  • Instead of buying houses, many Americans might choose to rent instead, as rental prices are rising at a slower pace than sale prices.
  • Economists believe that the supply–demand imbalance will further the financial divide between the haves and have-nots and worsen the already low homeownership rates of Black Americans.
  • To alleviate this issue, more housing development is required. And with the prevalence of remote work, some people might choose to buy in cheaper areas.