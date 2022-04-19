The Highest-Paid CEOs Of The US's Biggest Companies, Ranked

The Equilar 100 is an annual report that looks at the salaries of the CEOs of the country's largest companies (by revenue). The data from 2021 is out, and Equilar has compiled a list of 100 CEOs' total compensation for the year.

Quick findings:

The pandemic took a toll on businesses across the board, but the data shows that CEOs' salaries are bouncing back healthily.

Median salaries for CEOs increased, but the more significant increases were in bonuses and stock awards.

The CEO Pay Ratio — the ratio of a CEO's compensation compared to the compensation of a median worker at the company in question — rose from 238:1 in 2020 to 254:1 in 2021.

The 10 Highest-Paid CEOs of the Equilar 100

Rank Executive Name (Company) Total Compensation Change in Pay CEO Pay Ratio 1 Patrick P. Gelsinger (Intel) $177,905,400 n/a 1711 2 Tim Cook (Apple) $98,734,394 569% 1447 3 Hock E. Tan (Broadcom) $60,703,627 1542% 245 4 Satya Nadella (Microsoft) $49,858,280 12% 282 5 Thomas M. Rutledge (Charter Communications) $41,800,961 8% 698 6 David Solomon (Goldman Sachs) $39,545,072 65% 238 7 Gary E. Dickerson (Applied Materials) $35,265,559 104% 323 8 Jonathan M. Jaffe (Lennar) $34,045,217 n/a 335 9 Rick Beckwitt (Lennar) $34,045,217 55% 335 10 John Donahoe II (Nike) $32,920,708 n/a 913

Read more at Equilar and see the full list of the top 100 highest-paid CEOs here.