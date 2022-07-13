GOING GREEN
The World's $100 Trillion Economy, Visualized
Using the International Monetary Fund's April 2022 data, Avery Koop, Raul Amoros and Joyce Ma mapped out how the world's $104 trillion economy is divided between nations.
-
Barring certain data deficits, there are only six nations whose GDP is less than $1 billion: Tuvalu ($66 million), Nauru ($134 million), Kiribati ($216 million), Palau ($244 million), Marshall Islands ($267 million) and Micronesia ($427 million).
-
Nineteen countries in the world have a GDP of over $1 trillion.
-
The US has been the world's largest economy since 1871 and China is expected to overtake it by 2030.
-
Ireland is Europe's fastest growing economy and is expected to grow by 5.2 percent this year.
Via Visual Capitalist.