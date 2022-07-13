Popular
The World's $100 Trillion Economy, Visualized

The World's $100 Trillion Economy, Visualized
The global GDP in 2022 is expected to peak above $100 trillion. Here's how it breaks down by country.

Using the International Monetary Fund's April 2022 data, Avery Koop, Raul Amoros and Joyce Ma mapped out how the world's $104 trillion economy is divided between nations.

  • Barring certain data deficits, there are only six nations whose GDP is less than $1 billion: Tuvalu ($66 million), Nauru ($134 million), Kiribati ($216 million), Palau ($244 million), Marshall Islands ($267 million) and Micronesia ($427 million).

  • Nineteen countries in the world have a GDP of over $1 trillion.

  • The US has been the world's largest economy since 1871 and China is expected to overtake it by 2030.

  • Ireland is Europe's fastest growing economy and is expected to grow by 5.2 percent this year.







Via Visual Capitalist.

