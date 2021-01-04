41
MORE TARGETED RELIEF INSTEAD

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Now that Democrats have won the Senate, there’s a better way to spend that money.

The Lede

Timothy Noah, author of a book on America's economic inequality crisis, argues that Democrats should ditch their promise of $2,000 stimulus checks and instead offer more targeted relief in the form of increased and extended unemployment benefits.

Key Details

  • Pres.-elect Joe Biden campaigned for Jon Ossoff and Rafphael Warnock on the promise of increasing stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
  • Noah echoes former Treasury Sec. Larry Summers's argument that large stimulus checks offer too much aid to those who aren't in need and too little aid to the unemployed.
  • Instead, Noah suggests increasing and extending unemployment benefits, which have not been shown to disincentivize workm according to many academic studies.

