The Case Against $2,000 Stimulus Checks
The LedeTimothy Noah, author of a book on America's economic inequality crisis, argues that Democrats should ditch their promise of $2,000 stimulus checks and instead offer more targeted relief in the form of increased and extended unemployment benefits.
Key Details
The Source
