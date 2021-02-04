2003
+ digg
GOLDEN YEARS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The golden years can offer great promise — moments with grandchildren, time for travel and leisure. But they can also be a source of great stress — over money, declining health and decisions about relocation.

The Lede

The financial website WalletHub.com has released its 2021 list of the best states for retirement, comparing "the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Quality of Life and 3) Health Care."

Key Details

  • WalletHub evaluated these dimensions using 45 metrics, including the cost of living, life expectancy and access to public transportation.
  • The 10 best states for retirement are, in order: Florida, Colorado, Delaware, Virginia, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Minnesota and New Hampshire.
  • The 10 worst states for retirement are, beginning in 50th place: New Jersey, New York, Mississippi, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Kentucky, West Virginia, Connecticut, Texas and Illinois.

Other articles and videos you might like