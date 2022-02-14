TWO ENDS OF THE SPECTRUM
Jobs With The Highest And Lowest-Paying College Majors, Ranked
The Lede
The top 10 college majors with the best-paying median salaries all belong to the engineering department, and have an estimated pay bracket between $62,000 and $74,000. On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest-paying college majors are split between arts, language and social science majors.
Key Details
- Computer engineers earn the highest among engineering majors, with an average median salary of $74K within half a decade of graduation.
- Family and consumer science majors earn the least after five years of graduation, with an estimated median salary of $32K.
- On a macro level, college graduates see salary improvements (irrespective of major) over time between the ages of 35 and 45, where average pay can increase from $46K to $74K — but the wage gap between majors also widens.
Additional submission from Adwait:
America's Chocolate Tastes Weird To The Rest Of The World, But Most Of Us Don't Even Notice
The standards for chocolate production are famously different in the U.S. and Europe, but the real difference lies in our palates.
Comments