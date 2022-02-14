Trending
Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Jobs With The Highest And Lowest-Paying College Majors, Ranked
These are the degrees that offer the best and worst median salaries five years after graduation.

The top 10 college majors with the best-paying median salaries all belong to the engineering department, and have an estimated pay bracket between $62,000 and $74,000. On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest-paying college majors are split between arts, language and social science majors.

  • Computer engineers earn the highest among engineering majors, with an average median salary of $74K within half a decade of graduation.
  • Family and consumer science majors earn the least after five years of graduation, with an estimated median salary of $32K.
  • On a macro level, college graduates see salary improvements (irrespective of major) over time between the ages of 35 and 45, where average pay can increase from $46K to $74K — but the wage gap between majors also widens.

