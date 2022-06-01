GLUG-GLUG
The Average Price Of A Gallon Of 2% Milk In America Over The Last Five Years, Visualized
Designer Adedamola Ladipo used price data from the US Department of Agriculture to determine which city in America felt the pinch when it came to the cost of a gallon of conventional 2% milk.
- Prices in Pittsburgh (PA), Kansas City (MO), Philadelphia (PA), Chicago (IL), New Orleans (LA) and Minneapolis have regularly been above the national average price ($4.18).
- Meanwhile, prices in other Midwest cities alongside Dallas (TX) and Louisville (KY) have constantly stayed under the national average.
Interact with the chart made by Adedamola (Damola) Ladipo here
