How Only Two Of Tesla's Five Founders Got Really Rich
While Martin Eberhard, the original CEO, and Marc Tarpenning both co-founded Tesla in 2003, neither of them ever became billionaires because they never retained enough stock. Musk's seed capital poured into Tesla, which he gained from his PayPal windfall, powered the company and eventually earned him his controlling stake. His stake continues to grow because he opts for quarterly stock awards instead of a salary.
- In an interview with Forbes, Eberhard revealed he hasn't held on to much Tesla stock. "I sold a good chunk of my stock a long time ago. People somehow have the idea that I was a zillionaire when I started Tesla. I was not."
- Eberhard sold majority of his stake and was eventually pushed out of Tesla in 2007, prior to the Roadster launch. In 2009 he sued Musk for slander and over his ouster and settled out of court and allowed Musk and a few others to call themselves co-founders in exchange.
Eberhard says he was in a bad place after his ousting from Tesla and wasn't allowed to work for a year. "When I got kicked out of Tesla I had no money — I mean I really had no money."
Tarpenning was contacted and confirmed that he Tesla didn't make him a billionaire because of stock — which he didn't reveal how much he still owns.
Among the remaining co-founders only JB Straubel, Tesla's long-time CTO, is believed to have reached billionaire status, with an estimated $1.3 billion stake.
Ian Wright, an early engineer and remaining co-founder confirmed he had no Tesla stock left, and cashed out of Tesla much earlier. "Of course I could not imagine a $1 trillion valuation!"
