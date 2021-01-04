17
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Here's everything we know about the second stimulus check delivery timeline, including an extra step you have to take after January 15.

The Lede

The Internal Revenue Service issued the first direct deposit payments on December 29, and it began sending checks and Economic Impact Payment debit cards on December 30.

Key Details

  • Millions of Americans have already received their stimulus payment via direct deposit, but it is too late to provide the IRS with new direct deposit account information.
  • The law stipulates that stimulus payments must be made by Jan. 15, after which point Americans must claim the amount they're still owed via their 2021 tax returns.
  • You can check the status of your stimulus payment via the IRS's Get My Payment tool at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.