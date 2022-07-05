FRACTION OF THE COST
Soccer Players Who Earned The Most Money Per Minute Last Year, Visualized
The folks at SportingPedia looked at publicly available data to determine which men's soccer athletes got paid the most last year, and how it boiled down after considering their individual playing times.
Key Takeaways:
-
Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale, who used to play for Spanish soccer club Real Madrid, was more or less confined to the bench last year and played less than 300 minute for his team. He pocketed nearly $112K every minute he spent on the grass.
-
Brazilian soccer player Oscar, who plays in China for Shanghai SIPG, was the only one on the list who played outside Europe.
Via SportingPedia.
[Photo by Nathan Congleton]