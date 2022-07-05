Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FRACTION OF THE COST

Soccer Players Who Earned The Most Money Per Minute Last Year, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 716 reads
Soccer Players Who Earned The Most Money Per Minute Last Year, Visualized
Welsh superstar Gareth Bale played less than 300 total minutes for his club Real Madrid last year but still made a cool $32.7 million.

The folks at SportingPedia looked at publicly available data to determine which men's soccer athletes got paid the most last year, and how it boiled down after considering their individual playing times.



Key Takeaways:

  • Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale, who used to play for Spanish soccer club Real Madrid, was more or less confined to the bench last year and played less than 300 minute for his team. He pocketed nearly $112K every minute he spent on the grass.

  • Brazilian soccer player Oscar, who plays in China for Shanghai SIPG, was the only one on the list who played outside Europe.





Via SportingPedia.

[Photo by Nathan Congleton]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.