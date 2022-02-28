Trending
Always Use This Hack When Paying With An American Credit Card Abroad

Submitted by Adwait

TikToker and lawyer Erika Kullberg explains what currency to select when you use an American card abroad.
@erikakullberg Don’t fall for this credit card trick when traveling 💸 #money #lawyer #travel ♬ original sound - Money Lawyer Erika

Travel website The Points Guy also says the same thing, mostly because you're most likely going to get a very bad exchange rate from the merchant.

