BYE-BYE BUY

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com

This Financial Expert's Money-Saving Trick Might Change Your Life In 2022
Saving money is hard, and setting "save money" as a goal in and of itself can feel too abstract to implement effectively. YouTuber Christina Mychas explains how the "low-buy" or "no-buy" strategy can help you.

The Lede

A big reason New Year's resolutions are hard to keep is that they focus on the wrong things: the outward effects of the goal (for example, setting a goal to work out in order to look better) rather than the motivation or personal growth goals behind it (say, wanting to feel good and cultivate a healthy routine). A goal to save money will work better if you identify what's motivating you to save.

Key Details

  • First, figure out your motivation: saving for a new home? For a child's education?
  • Next, set the parameters of your saving: in a no-buy period, you'll only spend money on essentials like food, rent, transport and health. For low-buy, you can decide which areas you'll spend some money on (ex. eating out once a week), and others you won't.
  • Set a realistic time frame: it could be three months or a year, depending on what's doable. Don't view setbacks as failure: use them to reset the guidelines.

Additional Thoughts

Comments

