Here's How Much Money You'd Have To Make To Afford Debt-Free Home Payments In America's Largest Cities

New homeowners are at a disadvantage because housing costs are reaching all-time highs.

Median household income was outpaced as housing prices rose at much faster rates over the same period of time.

SmartAsset analyzed America's 15 largest cities, home to roughly 30 million people, to see how much you'd have to earn to afford home payments on a property without worrying about debt. They crunched tax rates, housing costs, home values and other key metrics.

Key Takeaways:

Only America's best paid workers can afford a home in the Bay Area, California. In San Francisco you'd need to earn north of $261,675 per year to afford a $1.4 million home on a 20 percent down payment to avoid debt.

The top 15 highest home sale prices in America are separated by $1.5 million. California had the highest ($1.4 million) and Philadelphia was on the lower end ($261,000).

Property tax rates vary from 0.60 percent in Phoenix, Arizona to 2.03 percent in Forth Worth, Texas, which could mean differences of nearly $5,000 per year among states.

Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Jose Rago on Unsplash]