SAYS USA IS 'ON THE WRONG PATH'
Three Stocks The 'King Of Hedge Funds' Ray Dalio Is Betting On
Submitted by Adwait via finance.yahoo.com
The Lede
Ray Dalio is worth roughly $15 billion and is best known as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a widely popular investment management fund. After record inflation highs this year, Dalio wrote on LinkedIn that America is "on the wrong path" because of its high spending, which outpaces its earning — leading to money being devalued. Despite these turbulent financial times, Dalio and Bridgewater have still placed healthy bets on a few stocks.
Additional Thoughts
- Walmart (WMT): Just under four percent of Bridgewater's total portfolio and their fifth-largest holding. WMT's most recent quarter had a 9.2 percent same-store sales increase, which is good news.
- Pepsico (PEP): Just over two percent of Bridgewater's total portfolio with 2.7 million shares. PEP shares trade at $162 per piece and have increased by 12 percent this year.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 2.4 percent of Bridgewater's total portfolio with 2.75 million shares. JNJ makes a lot of consumer staples and the company's impending split into different segments gives investors the option to invest and reap dividends from both in the future.
Additional submission from Adwait:
How A Metaverse King Made His Fortune
Vignesh Sundaresan, aka MetaKovan, has amassed a digital art collection worth tens of millions of dollars. His path to riches was sometimes rocky.