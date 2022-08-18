Popular
The Countries With The Largest Military Spending, Visualized

The US and China both combined spent over $1 trillion in military spending last year.

It's estimated that military expenditure reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, and data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows how much each nation spends.


Key Takeaways

  • In 2021, the US spent around 37.9 percent of the world's total military expenditure — an estimated $801 billion.

  • China ($293.4 billion), India ($76.6B), the UK ($68.4B) and Russia ($65.9B), who are the next biggest military spenders, combined made up roughly 60 percent of America's total 2021 military expenditure.





Via Visual Capitalist.

