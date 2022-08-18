FEEDING THE MACHINE
The Countries With The Largest Military Spending, Visualized
It's estimated that military expenditure reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, and data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows how much each nation spends.
Key Takeaways
In 2021, the US spent around 37.9 percent of the world's total military expenditure — an estimated $801 billion.
China ($293.4 billion), India ($76.6B), the UK ($68.4B) and Russia ($65.9B), who are the next biggest military spenders, combined made up roughly 60 percent of America's total 2021 military expenditure.
