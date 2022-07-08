Popular
The Amount Of Revenue And Profit Per Minute That Top Tech Companies Make, Visualized

Adwait · · 379 reads
Here's how much Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and other big tech companies generally make in sixty seconds.

Using SEC data, from Q1 2022, StatsPanda visualized how much the world's tech giants generate in revenue and what profit they make out of it. Here's what the data shows.


  • Amazon makes a monster revenue ($888,614) — 19.7 percent more per minute than second highest Apple — but makes considerably less profit than tech companies who sell ads and services like Google, Microsoft and Meta.

  • Apple makes the most profit per minute in this group ($324,779), which is around 10.7 percent more than second highest Alphabet ($293,132).




Via Reddit.

