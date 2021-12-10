WE DID IT, JOE
The Most Expensive And Cheapest Cups Of Coffee In America, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via cashnetusa.com
The Lede
Six of the top 10 cities with the most expensive cups of coffee are in Washington State, including a top-five sweep (Seattle, Olympia, Kennewick, Tacoma, Bremerton), where the cheapest cup of coffee would cost you $3.32. In contrast, a cup of coffee in Harrisburg, PA, Kissimmee, FL, and Phoenix, AZ, will cost you less than $1.25.
Key Details
- America's most expensive cup of coffee is in Seattle, Washington, ($3.92) and the cheapest is in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania ($1.18),
- In Southern states like Louisiana , Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Indiana, a cup of coffee costs more than 15 percent of the local hourly wage. In Rhode Island, New Jersey and New Hampshire it costs less than 7 percent.
- California has the highest number of coffee shops in America (9,615) but Hawaii has the highest number of shops per 100K people (41).
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
