BIG TICKET FILMS
Pixar's Highest Grossing Films, Visualized
Redditor Sterling adjusted Pixar film budgets according to inflation to see which ones were the studio's biggest hits. Here's what their calculations showed.
It costs somewhere around $200,000,000 to make a Pixar film.
"Finding Nemo," "Toy Story 3" and "Incredibles 2" are the studio's biggest hits, making up roughly $4.5B revenue together.
"Toy Story 3," "Cars 2" and "Coco" were some of Pixar's most expensive films.
Recent films like "Turning Red," "Luca" and "Soul" were its lowest grossing films.
Via Reddit.
[Image by Lucius Kwok]