COST AND EFFECT

Personal Finance Experts Share Their Biggest Regrets
Everyone makes money mistakes — even financial experts.

The Lede

Three personal finance experts share individual stories of regret and what it taught them.

Key Details

  • Getting a store credit card: Andrea Woroch says getting one for store discount had "pitfalls" like a possible credit score dent, high interest rates and limited rewards.
  • Student loans: Bernadette Joy and her spouse paid off $300K debt in three years, of which $72K was an MBA loan. She says she should've spent more time shopping for better options.
  • A rushed car purchase: Obioha Okereke purchased a used Mercedes for $11.3K and because of a rushed negotiation, he ended up paying thousands more.

Comments

