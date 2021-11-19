COST AND EFFECT
Personal Finance Experts Share Their Biggest Regrets
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
Three personal finance experts share individual stories of regret and what it taught them.
Key Details
- Getting a store credit card: Andrea Woroch says getting one for store discount had "pitfalls" like a possible credit score dent, high interest rates and limited rewards.
- Student loans: Bernadette Joy and her spouse paid off $300K debt in three years, of which $72K was an MBA loan. She says she should've spent more time shopping for better options.
- A rushed car purchase: Obioha Okereke purchased a used Mercedes for $11.3K and because of a rushed negotiation, he ended up paying thousands more.
Additional submission from Adwait:
How Josiah Johnson Became The King Of NBA Twitter Jokes
Johnson can find humor in almost any sports or pop culture moment, earning him fans from the N.B.A. to Hollywood.
Comments