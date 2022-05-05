AT LEAST HE's GOT SWAG
Did New York City Mayor Eric Adams Actually Lose Money Taking Crypto Paychecks?
The Lede
NYC Mayor Eric Adams has reiterated his desire to make the city a crypto hub. Putting his tokens where his mouth is, he decided to take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency. HellGate's Max Rivlin-Nadler crunched the numbers to see if any recent crypto market fluctuations have hurt the mayor's wallet. Here's what he found.
Key Details
- Adams makes $9.9K biweekly on a $258K annual paycheck, but records don't show how it's broken down in terms of tax, healthcare and other costs.
- His office said he wasn't paid in crypto, but Coinbase converted his funds before they were "made available" into Bitcoin and Ethereum — but didn't say how much.
- HellGate calculates his first three paychecks (Jan 21, Feb 4, Feb 18) as totaling around $29.K in Coinbase deposits — and estimates that, with fees and costs, Adams would end up $3.72 in debt.
