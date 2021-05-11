'A HISTORIC STEP'
Newark Is Testing A $6,000 Guaranteed Income Program. Here Are The Details
Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcnewyork.com
The LedeDuring the first phase of the program, 30 Newark residents will receive periodic cash payments totaling $6,000 a year. Starting in July, eligible residents can apply for the guaranteed income program, which the city intends to expand to 400 residents.
Key Details
- Participants must be 18 or older, and their annual income must be "at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty threshold."
- The money is coming from private donations, including a large contribution from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.
- For now, some recipients will get $250 every two weeks, while other recipients will get $3,000 twice a year.