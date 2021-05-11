Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'A HISTORIC STEP'

Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcnewyork.com

The largest city in New Jersey is piloting a two-year program to give cash directly to residents living below the poverty line.

The Lede

During the first phase of the program, 30 Newark residents will receive periodic cash payments totaling $6,000 a year. Starting in July, eligible residents can apply for the guaranteed income program, which the city intends to expand to 400 residents.

Key Details

  • Participants must be 18 or older, and their annual income must be "at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty threshold."
  • The money is coming from private donations, including a large contribution from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.
  • For now, some recipients will get $250 every two weeks, while other recipients will get $3,000 twice a year.