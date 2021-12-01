BED, BATH AND BEYOND
The Most Expensive American Cities To Rent In, Ranked
Real estate website Zumper found that for 11 months this year, the median price for a one-bedroom was up 12.1 percent, where it rose just 0.3 percent in 2019 and 0.6 percent in 2020. Four Florida cities dominated the top 10 most populous cities in terms of the highest rise in rent this year: Miami (first), St. Petersburg (third), Tampa (fifth) and Orlando (seventh).
- The median price for a one-bedroom is highest in New York City ($3,180) followed by San Francisco ($2,800), Boston ($2,470), San Jose ($2,310) and Washington DC ($2,210).
- The median price for a two-bedroom is highest in San Francisco ($3,800), followed by New York City ($3,480), Los Angeles ($2,970), DC ($2,950) and Boston ($2,940).
- Wichita, Akron, Lubbock, Shreveport and Tulsa are among the cheapest cities in which to rent a one- or two-bedroom home in the top 100 most populous cities.
