American Hospitals That Charge The Most For COVID Testing, Visualized

Hospitals can price their coronavirus testing kits however they want. Here are the ones that charge the most based on a study of 1,800 hospitals.

Redditor u/alecs-dolt used a Dolt study to visualize which hospitals set the highest "cash price" for COVID tests, which insurance companies often pay. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways:

  • The top three hospitals with the most expensive tests were all in Florida.

  • The top seven most expensive test prices put forward by hospitals all exceeded $500.




