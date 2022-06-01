NOT ALL TESTS ARE EQUAL
American Hospitals That Charge The Most For COVID Testing, Visualized
Redditor u/alecs-dolt used a Dolt study to visualize which hospitals set the highest "cash price" for COVID tests, which insurance companies often pay. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
The top three hospitals with the most expensive tests were all in Florida.
-
The top seven most expensive test prices put forward by hospitals all exceeded $500.
H/T: Reddit
