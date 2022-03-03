FEELING THE PINCH
The Most Expensive American Cities For Babysitting, Ranked
The Lede
Axios reports that babysitter rates jumped to $20.57 per hour on average in 2021. The 2021 increase in average hourly rate (11 percent) was much higher than the increase (3.9 percent) in rates from 2019 to 2020, according to an UrbanSitter survey.
Key Details
- "The bumps that we saw this last year, it was just really disproportionate to anything we've seen previously," CEO and founder of UrbanSitter Lynn Perkins told Axios.
- According to UrbanSitter data, an Axios analysis shows that NYC had the highest per hour rate for one child ($24.25) whereas San Antonio ($14) had the lowest per hour rate for one child.
- The average hourly rate for one child was higher than $20 per hour in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.
