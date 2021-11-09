Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com

The Most Charitable American States, Ranked
Here's a breakdown of the most charitable states in the US, which itself is the 19th most generous nation in the world.

In 2020, over $471 billion was given to charity by US donors, of which 69 percent came from individual donors, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. Using several different metrics including volunteer rates, the share of sheltered homeless, the share of the population donating money and time, WalletHub came up with weighted averages of how philanthropic each state was when it came to time, money and support.

  • Last year's donations to charity tallied slightly above — 5.1 percent — 2019's total.
  • Utah comes first according to WalletHub's ranking, with Maryland and Minnesota following in second and third.
  • On the other end of the spectrum, New Mexico, Arizona and Mississippi were ranked last according to WalletHub's methodology, which is measured primarily in two key dimensions, charitable giving as well as volunteering and service.

Source: WalletHub

