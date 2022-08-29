PUBLIC ENEMIES
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Each US State, Visualized
On Earth, roughly one out of every four billionaires lives in America. However, over the years, the richest people in the world have been moving away from America. In 2010, 40 percent of the world's billionaires lived in the US; more recently, that number has dipped to 26 percent.
Key Takeaways
-
Five people in the US have an individual net worth that exceeds $100 billion: Elon Musk (Texas), Jeff Bezos (Washington), Larry Ellison (Hawaii), Warren Buffet (Nebraska) and Larry Page (California).
-
The richest billionaires in nine states (Louisiana, South Dakota, Idaho, Utah, Maine, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Mississippi and South Carolina) each have a net worth of less than $5 billion.
-
There are eight women among the richest billionaires in each state, including high net worth individuals like Tamara Gustavson (Kentucky), Abigail Johnson (Massachusetts) and Jacqueline Mars (Virginia).
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.