MORE MONEY, MORE PROBLEMS
Is The US Headed For A Recession This Year? Here's What Economists Think
The Lede
Inflation is at its highest since the 1980s and experts think that the only way to cool things down might be harsh measures, like higher interest rates. Though unemployment has dropped to under four percent and 6.5M jobs were added in the last year, economists say high consumer demands are a major concern. Here's what they predict will happen.
Key Details
- Economist Matthew Luzzetti told NPR that inflation during growth is "surprising" but says it is "inflationary growth."
- There is a 28 percent chance of a recession occurring sometime over the next 12 months, economists told the WSJ. These odds were just 13 percent a year earlier.
- However, there is some good news. More than half of the economists surveyed by the WSJ said the Fed could pull off a "soft landing" by controlling interest rates and bringing inflation back under control.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments