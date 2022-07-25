UNLEVEL PLAYING FIELD
Here's How Much Household Income Is Required To Be Considered 'Rich' In These US Cities
Census Bureau data indicates that the American median household is currently somewhere around $65,000. If a household is earning twice that, a minimum of $130,545, they are then considered to be among America's top 20 percent of earners.
SmartAsset analyzed income distribution in America's 100 larget cities to calculate how much your household income should be in order to be considered among the city's top earner (among the 20 percent.) Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
In over 36 big American cities, the minimum household income needed to be considered in the top 20 percent is roughly $100,000 more than the highest earners in the bottom 20 percent.
California cities has some of the highest minimum requirements in the US to become a top 20 percent earner. To be a to 20 percent earner In San Francisco, Freemont or San Jose, your household income would need to exceed $250,000.
If you earn less than $100,000, there are 14 cities in the US where you'd be considered a top 20 percent earner. These include Detroit, Newark and Memphis and among others.
To people saying they make the 20% and aren’t rich… ya yuh are. I work two full time jobs and still go to the food pantry every week, haven’t bought clothes from anywhere besides goodwill in 10 years and struggle to pay bills. I do love in CO which is partly the reason but if I could live with new clothes every once in a while and food bought from Whole Foods it not I’d consider myself rich… which I know you top 20% people are doing…
Sha Smi, your bills are prepaid, if you think I am a 'conspiracy theorist' then consider how all of the homeless shelters and Section 8 Housing vouchers pay for the usage.
Go ask the Treasury's audit department to asses the tax and SSN credit they are withholding on the utility companies.
Rich is really a nonspecific term. I grew up middle class, but am now in the top 20% for my area, and I wouldn’t call myself rich. I think I make enough to safely save for retirement and have emergency funds; however, I am not financially independent by any means, and there is no way I could have achieved that with the number of years I have been working. A lot of top 20% workers first earn a masters, professional degree, or doctorate, so we typically start 2-6 years behind other college graduates in saving, so it takes probably almost a decade to catch up to our peers in wealth. All of this is to say that I definitely wouldn’t use income as a barometer of “wealth.” Jeff Bezos makes $70,000 a year in income, but his value in stock increases by hundreds of millions annually.
Nah man. You're rich. Just because you don't feel rich doesn't mean you're not. You just don't have much interaction with the bottom 80%. I'm in a similar situation as you, but my extended family isn't, and my wife works in a low income school. Let me tell you it's a different world out there. If you're comfortable and not struggling to eat then you're rich, and you should be thankful everyday.
Hey, thanks for the note. I totally get it. Thats why I used 'rich' in the hed. These metrics in no way, shape or form try to define or put wealth, rich and income into a box — it's simply one way to look at public data. And I 100% agree with you that there are a lot of invisible and visible investments that earners in the top 20 percent make. I'm on the lookout for data like that too.
