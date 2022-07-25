Here's How Much Household Income Is Required To Be Considered 'Rich' In These US Cities

Census Bureau data indicates that the American median household is currently somewhere around $65,000. If a household is earning twice that, a minimum of $130,545, they are then considered to be among America's top 20 percent of earners.

SmartAsset analyzed income distribution in America's 100 larget cities to calculate how much your household income should be in order to be considered among the city's top earner (among the 20 percent.) Here's what they found.







Key Takeaways

In over 36 big American cities, the minimum household income needed to be considered in the top 20 percent is roughly $100,000 more than the highest earners in the bottom 20 percent.

California cities has some of the highest minimum requirements in the US to become a top 20 percent earner. To be a to 20 percent earner In San Francisco, Freemont or San Jose, your household income would need to exceed $250,000.

If you earn less than $100,000, there are 14 cities in the US where you'd be considered a top 20 percent earner. These include Detroit, Newark and Memphis and among others.



















Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Celyn Kang on Unsplash]