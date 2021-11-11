CREDIT WHERE CREDIT'S DUE
If You Use Credit Cards, This Is The One Mistake To Avoid So You Don't Drown In Debt
It's easy to let credit card debt build up — and the more it does, the more interest the bank will charge you, too. Interest rates are "much higher than we see on most other forms of debt" like mortgages and student loans, says CreditCards.com analyst Ted Rossman. So while it may be tempting to make the minimum payment on the balance every month, that will only get you deeper and deeper in debt. Here's how to tackle your credit card debt instead.
- Sit down and make a plan to pay down your debt. Look at where you can cut costs in your life — if there are any optional expenditures, "the credit card bill wins," says Colleen McCreary, a financial advocate at Credit Karma.
- Talk to your credit card issuer to find out if you can get a lower interest rate: in 2018, CreditCards.com found that 70 percent of people who asked for a lower rate got one.
- Never miss a payment deadline — do everything you can to avoid accruing more interest and lowering your credit score.
- You can also look into a balance transfer card: this lets you transfer debt from one credit card to another, which might be helpful if you currently have a high-interest card. There are fees involved, but if you make a solid plan and don't just ignore the debt once it's transferred, it could help.
- There are also nonprofit credit counseling agencies, like Money Management International and GreenPath, that can give you advice and help you do things like negotiate lower interest rates.
