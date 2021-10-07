PAY IT FORWARD
If You're Afraid Of Asking For A Raise, Here Are Some Tips To Help You Get One
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via gobankingrates.com
Women, on average, are less likely to get a raise compared to their male counterparts. These are a few ways to boost your confidence and secure a raise.
- Before you ask for a raise, make sure you list out your accomplishments and ask your peers how much they're earning as a comparison.
- Timing-wise, ask for a raise a few months before your annual performance review as your boss might already have a compensation number in mind by the time your performance review rolls around.
- When asking for a raise, stick to the facts about your accomplishments instead of focusing on your personal reasons for wanting a raise, such as increased living costs.
