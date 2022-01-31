YOU GOT THIS
How To Splurge Without Guilt, According To A Financial Therapist
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
Kendra Adachi, a financial therapist and founder of the Lazy Genius Collective, said she overcame her financial guilt in her 30s, after years of playing it safe because of guilt associated with spending. Ashley Agnew, who works at a financial advisory firm says even high-earners face the anxiety. "I've worked with millionaires who work up a sweat while cashing out at the grocery store," Agnew told Grow Acorns. Here's how you can combat your fears.
Key Details
- Confront your fears, either by talking to yourself or journaling about them. Find out the reason behind your guilt: often, it's about "how childhood memories transcend into adulthood," Agnew says.
- Budget in anticipation of splurges so you know you can spend safely and avoid the guilt later.
- Re-evaluate your relationship with money in a more positive light. A personal "mantra" can help: for example, instead of "I'm a terrible saver," tell yourself, "I'm good at spending on things that are important to me."
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Rise And Rupture Of Campaign Zero
How the founders of one of Black Lives Matter's most prominent organizations fell out.
Comments