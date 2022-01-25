TANK US LATER
Ways You Can Save Money On Gas When Prices Are Going Up
The Lede
Instead of swapping your vehicle for something more energy efficient, the US Department of Energy has a few tips that will help make your current vehicle more effective. Some experts estimate saving up to a monthly car payment amount (over the year) if you follow these steps.
Key Details
- Avoid rapid acceleration, braking, high-speed driving and excess idling. They make the burn rate higher and eventually drive up the cost.
- Don't keep any extra weight in your car and make sure your engine is tuned and inspected regularly.
- Regularly check your tire pressure and use high-quality motor oil per your vehicle manufacturer's recommendation.
