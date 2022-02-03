KEEPING COUNT
Three Unconventional Rules That'll Help You Save Big, According To A Money Coach
The Lede
Bernadette Joy, money coach and founder of Crush Your Money, paid off $300,000 debt with her partner, in three years. They set themselves three boundaries: "We cut back on the things that were nice to have, impulse buys, convenient in the moment or simply unimportant," she told CNBC Make It.
Key Details
- The $1 rule: "If an item comes out to one dollar or less per use, I give myself the green light to buy it," says Joy.
- The 80/20 rule: If the purchase will be used 80 percent of the time, it's worth it, says Joy. You'll end up with better quality and sustainable products.
- Focus on what you "really love": Don't curb your enthusiasm, says Joy. "Constantly tracking every penny and slapping myself on the wrist didn't make me want to spend less."
Additional submission from Adwait:
How Meta Lost $200 Billion Overnight
Meta is going through the largest single-day wipeout in American corporate history, its latest earnings reports show.
