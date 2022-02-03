Trending
Three Unconventional Rules That'll Help You Save Big, According To A Money Coach
Money coach Bernadette Joy paid off $300,000 debt in three years. Here's how she did it.

Bernadette Joy, money coach and founder of Crush Your Money, paid off $300,000 debt with her partner, in three years. They set themselves three boundaries: "We cut back on the things that were nice to have, impulse buys, convenient in the moment or simply unimportant," she told CNBC Make It.

  • The $1 rule: "If an item comes out to one dollar or less per use, I give myself the green light to buy it," says Joy.
  • The 80/20 rule: If the purchase will be used 80 percent of the time, it's worth it, says Joy. You'll end up with better quality and sustainable products.
  • Focus on what you "really love": Don't curb your enthusiasm, says Joy. "Constantly tracking every penny and slapping myself on the wrist didn't make me want to spend less."

