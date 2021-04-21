DON'T WASTE THEIR TIME OR YOURS
How To Answer 'Why Should We Hire You?' During Interviews
The LedeSaying why you should be hired seems like a reasonably simple task — but it's also a stumbling block for many. Veteran career coach J.T. O'Donnell recommends prepping long and hard for this specific question in order to have a measured and impressive response ready to go.
Key Details
- Stick to your core competencies and credentials. Keep it brief and try not to oversell yourself with a lengthy answer.
- Illustrate your skills with examples and achievements that demonstrate your proficiency.
- Keep your feet on the ground and try not to exude overconfidence. But at the same time, be honest and show why you care about the role and company.