DON'T WASTE THEIR TIME OR YOURS

Don't schmooze around or give a boilerplate answer when asked why you should be hired for a particular role. Be prepared for the question and get straight to the point.

The Lede

Saying why you should be hired seems like a reasonably simple task — but it's also a stumbling block for many. Veteran career coach J.T. O'Donnell recommends prepping long and hard for this specific question in order to have a measured and impressive response ready to go.

Key Details

  • Stick to your core competencies and credentials. Keep it brief and try not to oversell yourself with a lengthy answer.
  • Illustrate your skills with examples and achievements that demonstrate your proficiency.
  • Keep your feet on the ground and try not to exude overconfidence. But at the same time, be honest and show why you care about the role and company.