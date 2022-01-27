YOU GOT THIS
How To Answer Money-Related Questions During An Interview, According To Experts
The Lede
Experts recommend heading into the first interview round with a clear idea of your desired salary. Career coach Octavia Goredema recommends researching what the industry pay standards are for your position and estimating your potential worth. Experts also recommend discussing numbers during the latter or offer stages in the process, or when it becomes pretty clear that they'd like to hire you.
Key Details
- If an interviewer asks about your salary expectations, reply with a question: "I'd like to hear what you have in mind for the salary range of this position."
- If they push for an absolute number, make sure you have a range in mind. Your desired target should be the lower number in this range, according to Andres Lares, managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute.
Comments
Thanks for sharing this. I did not know that I can say "I'd like to hear what you have in mind for the salary range of this position." But it makes sense. I'll try it when I get interviewed.
